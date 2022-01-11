Xbox Game Pass and Cloud, Phil Spencer talks about the differences with Netflix – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer spoke in an interview with Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud and the differences between Microsoft services and a video streaming subscription such as Netflix, which for him reside in the business model used.

After talking about how “the Xbox Series X | S has scored higher sales than any other Xbox, Spencer explained that from the point of view of streaming Xbox Cloud and Netflix are somewhat comparable, although in the former case the technology involves interaction and the ability to make a purchase.

“I believe the ability to allow users to buy is a traditional component of gaming,” Spencer said. “The retail market continues to be very strong and growing, so we want to make sure we offer people a choice between subscription And transaction. It’s probably the only difference between us and some video subscriptions. ”

Which business model is most important right now? “Transactions are more relevant than subscriptions, but the latter grow fast also because they are something relatively new, and with Game Pass we were among the first to move in that space. However, transactions are a very big business, we still sell physical discs. . “

“The gaming market is probably worth it 150, 200 billion dollars including hardware and is something that large companies look to with interest. We see more and more of these companies aiming at gaming as a place to go, including Netflix. “

“As far as we are concerned, we have just passed 20 years of Xbox on the market, we have thousands upon thousands of relationships with developers and creators who have already built something on our platform. And then there are the Xbox LIVE social networks. with millions of users connecting every month. “

“These friendships are incredibly important, and I think cloud is key. Netflix clearly has it, as does Amazon and Google. However they don’t have content, so I think it’s smart what they’re doing: They buy some studios. development, they are learning the creative process behind interactive entertainment. “

“It is a very clever move to enter this space, but we started this journey many, many years ago.”