Xbox Game Pass: Ark II should remain on the service until 2026

Microsoft likes to repeat that the Xbox Game Pass is at the center of its ecosystem. The on-demand games service indeed brings regular income to the American manufacturer, and allows it to think in terms of overall envelope. An envelope that ensures a minimum of income for games developed internally via Xbox Game Studios, and which at the same time allows to remunerate on a case-by-case basis the studios and third-party publishers who would be tempted by the increased visibility offered by the service .

But Microsoft always remains very discreet when it comes to discussing figures, whether it is the number of subscribers, the distribution of sums or the duration of the agreements signed. And when there is an exception, it is because a document ended up in the wild. Like this one regarding Ark II. Announced in 2020, the game was offered a first trailer during the Xbox conference last June, affirming at the same time its arrival on the Xbox Game Pass.

According to a leaked document, it seems that Ark 2 will come to Xbox Game Pass for a period of three years from the release date of the game which will feature Vin Diesel. An agreement signed in 2018 for an exit initially planned before the end of 2021, which forced the two parties to sign an amendment which renews the agreement beyond the deadline. Even better, we learn that the first Ark now has a perpetual deal and should thus remain on the Xbox Game Pass as long as the service exists.

Two excellent pieces of news. Just have to wait a little longer until the arrival of Ark 2, whose release is still scheduled for 2023.