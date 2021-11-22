Xbox Game Pass, bad news for subscribers: it’s official

What the Microsoft company has decided is not exactly the best for subscribers. Xbox Game Pass will not host a particular game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to a time when improvements are pretty much always around the corner lately. Several novelties have characterized the world of the verdecrociata company. In fact, there are many users that it boasts within its range of subscribers, however now something does not satisfy everyone. In fact, some sad news arrives for the community.

There were several users who were waiting to finally be able to get their hands on this video game, but unfortunately the official news arrives that this will not be the fate for the owners of a Microsoft console. All the interest stems from the fact that, in recent times, many rumors underlined the arrival of this videogame offer just for Xbox. The development studio is just CD Projekt RED.

Xbox Game Pass, the sad truth for subscribers

Specifically, a real Microsoft commercial had appeared that showed the title in question for a few moments inside the Game Pass library. This is Cyberpunk 2077, and this had made the community talk and dream a lot. We must point out that, after the disastrous launch in December last year, the developers have worked on several improvements and updates to fix numerous bugs and problems. However, they absolutely do not have in their timeline the possibility of being able to release another update for 2021.

Surely the questions after the latest commercial from the Redmond giant have raised several doubts, but the response from the CD Projekt RED studio has denied everything. “We have no intention of putting Cyberpunk 2077 on the Game Pass”. The title will not arrive in a short time atinside the online library of Xbox, and this disproves all the beliefs that were emerging in this last period. Therefore, Xbox subscribers still have to wait a long time before Cyberpunk 2077 arrives available for the subscription service of the verdecrociata house.