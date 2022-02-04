Xbox Game Pass, bad news: many great games canceled

This time the Game Pass is about to lose some of the most played and loved titles in the subscription! Here is the list of deleted games.

The Game Pass thought by Microsoft And Xbox is the most coveted videogame subscription by gamers all over the world. Thanks to a small monthly amount it is possible to play more than 100 games where, when and how you want. This subscription not only turns the Xbox console into a huge video game library, but you can also take advantage of the subscription from Pc. Furthermore, many games come out directly from the Day One on the Microsoft pass and in this way it is possible to save tens and tens of euros to play the latest titles released.

In fact, normally, every player to have a title released recently, must spend between 50 they 80 euros, which makes buying multiple games very expensive and not accessible to everyone.

Xbox Game Pass: They leave us some of the best titles

What’s better than being able to play whatever you want to a little one monthly subscription? Thanks to the Game Pass, a library of over 100 games is available to every player, which will make it difficult just to choose which game to play. Furthermore, the Ultimate version of the pass allows you to play even in the cloud, thus being able to play games with maximum graphics on systems that are not really suitable.

The Game Pass then reveals itself a great alternative to the traditional purchase of video games, even if many believe that between the short and long term the price of the pass could increase even a lot.

They usually come added many games every month on Microsoft’s well-known subscription, but this time, unfortunately there they will abandon some of the most loved titles.

Here is the list of games canceled from the pass

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Control

The Medium

Code Vein

The Falconeer

Project Winter

And what do you think of these cancellations? They are needed to make room for new titles or was it no longer convenient to leave them in the pass? We will see soon what Microsoft has in mind for its flagship membership.

