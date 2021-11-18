Xbox Game Pass, confirmed new game on day one: it is an awaited sequel

The catalog of Xbox Game Pass seems not to want to know to stop, because another game has been confirmed to arrive at day one.

Not just the service can boast of exclusives of the caliber of Forza Horizon 5, but they are confirmed other games and also gods many anticipated sequels.

Just a few hours inside Xbox Game Pass another service has been entered, a bonus that will please certainly to many gamers.

And, again today, a new game on day one, a very interesting indie that you should absolutely try.

But it has just been announced the arrival of Windjammers 2, sequel to the historic arcade title (recently returned in a new version), which will also be available in the Xbox ecosystem.

Windjammers 2 it will be developed by DotEmu, already authors of the splendid Streets of Rage 4, a team that has risen to theOlympus of 2D video games thanks to the latest productions.

After 25 years, and a re-release, the legendary arcade will return to all consoles, PC, and of course Xbox Series X | S, and as mentioned will be included within Xbox Game Pass.

Here is a description of Windjammers 2:

“Fast-paced, strategic, simple to play but difficult to master: Windjammers 2 follows in the footsteps of the first episode and brings back all the elements that make the Windjammers series incredibly fun and competitive! New challengers, new levels, All-new gameplay and amazing new special moves they will make you dizzy and take your gaming experience to new heights. Master the accompanied throw, drop, jump, dunk and the all-powerful EX MOVE, and enjoy an enthralling soundtrack in full 90s style. “

The title was announced two years ago and, before Xbox Game Pass, it will be available all over the world. Google Stadia included.

While Windjammers 2 will arrive at launch, other games will leave by the end of the month from the Microsoft catalog – make sure you have them players before they leave.

Phil Spencer recently talked about the service by subscription, he was asked if it could be an economically sustainable system: here is his answer.