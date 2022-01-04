Xbox Game Pass, crazy new free games: there is also Mass Effect

In 2022 new free games arrive with Xbox Game Pass who, this month, decides to leave with a bang with very interesting titles.

The subscription service of Microsoft allows, as you surely know by now, to play every month to a nice selection of titles.

THE games given away in 2021 they have a very high overall value, as we recently discovered with a calculation made some time ago.

But for every game that comes to Xbox Game Pass there are just as many that are eliminated every month: here are the ones we have to say goodbye starting in January.

This month Xbox Game Pass starts very well, because Microsoft has announced the new free games for the month of January and there is plenty to enjoy.

The list obviously comes from the official Xbox site, from which we learn what they will be the next games coming soon for all subscribers.

here are the free games of january 2022 Xbox Game Pass:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox

Olija (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox

Embr (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – January 6th



Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console, PC) EA Play – January 6th



Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – January 6th



Spelunky 2 (Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – January 13th



The Anacrusis (Game Preview) (Console, PC) ID @ Xbox – January 13th



Some of these are available right now, or Gorogoa, Olija And The Pedestrian, which you can download right now if you have an active subscription.

But, together with Outer Wilds which represents a really good title, to be the master is definitely Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

The package contains all the science fiction saga of Bioware, in the revised and corrected edition released recently. All through EA Play, which is included with Xbox Game Pass.

A great way to replay this beautiful series of adventures, to perhaps find out how your Suicide Mission will turn out Mass Effect 2.

