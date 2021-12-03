Xbox Game Pass December 2021 games, 12 titles on the way!

Xbox Game Pass December 2021, many new additions to the catalog that is about to be enriched in a net and incredible way for this end of the year.

If you think about video games and the many services that are available for players, the mind immediately flies towards only one crazy promotion: theXbox Game Pass. This is an absolutely unbeatable service, which allows for about 130 euros a year not only to play online, but also to be able to download all the Xbox exclusives on day one, at no additional cost. And also to many other video games and titles that, thanks to agreements reached with Microsoft, decide to immediately launch their own titles on this type of service, thus being able to immediately boast a truly huge community, thus hoping to become a video game extremely popular.

With this model, net savings are realized for gamers, who in addition to not having to pay for the Xbox and Microsoft exclusives on consoles and PCs, thanks to the Game Pass Ultimate subscription can take advantage of special discounts and ad hoc promotions.

Another strength of this service is the fact that it allows you to play and experiment without the fear of wasting money. In fact, having a huge catalog to choose from, many also try games about which they still have doubts or are not sure they can appreciate, thus improving the knowledge of each player.

Now, like every month, the catalog is updated with many brand new video games.

Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games: The list is extraordinary

For the month of November 2021 as usual Xbox has certainly not skimped on the quality and quantity of video games that will be available for Game Pass subscribers. 10 new surprise titles have been announced and will be part of the catalog of the service, making all subscribers happy. Below is the list:

Read also -> CEO of XBOX sure: “Here is who deserves GOTY 2021”

Read also -> Playstation patents revolutionary technology for PS5