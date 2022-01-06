Xbox Game Pass even richer, historic change for subscribers

Xbox makes its Game Pass even richer and more special for everyone. This is a truly unique change for all subscribers

News that will please fans and subscribers of the crusader green house. Microsoft had atruly unique and respectable idea, able to make everyone prick up their ears too. In fact, the Xbox gift will be really full-bodied and very interesting for the Game Pass. But let’s not get lost in small talk and let’s go immediately to see what attracts our attention today.

January, the first month of each year, this time brought some really interesting news. They are not new from the point of view “Unpublished“, But let’s talk about offers put in place by the company that honestly make us roll our eyes. The Xbox news there are many, and some even very extravagant like the line of customized glazes.

Another change for the Xbox Game Pass

They have even lost a point of advantage over the competition, which joined Riot Games. even if these incredible names weren’t enough, the verdecrociata house is another gift for its beloved players. Names like Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds have gone to further impinge on the offer of the house within its Game Pass. In fact, we know very well that the games within the Pass they are always free, being monthly offers made available directly by the company.

Also read -> Dying Light 2, developers raise the hype with this promise

However, and we must say that we are really pleased with this, Xbox has made available to us another game derived from a historical saga that has entertained us in a more than excellent way for years. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, the cooperative offering that derives from Six Siege. PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download it directly free on day one. Not only. In addition there is also the cross play mode. We don’t need to explain how cross-platform works. But we know that anyone who has an Xbox, One or one of the latest Series consoles can safely play with PC users.

Read also -> Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo: the guide to purchased development studios

But it does not end there, because from 20 January it will be possible play the main game for free as well. We are obviously talking about Six Siege. Last but not least, Ubisoft intends to bring its Ubisoft + service to Xbox as well. On PC it costs € 14.99, let’s see what the French company will do for mother Microsoft’s consoles.