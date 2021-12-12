Xbox Game Pass for PC canceled, Microsoft’s announcement arrives

Microsoft is clear. Xbox Game Pass will no longer exist for PC in the form we have always used and known it, let’s see why

That the Redmond company was going to make big changes we understood it well by now. Recently, however, there has been news of a truly disconcerting novelty. This is something that has stunned all fans of the crusader green house. A decision we never thought could ever happen. We’re talking about the cancellation of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

All this took place precisely in relation to Microsoft’s desire to bring the Xbox world even beyond the new generation Series X and Series consoles and also for the one. We are talking about a real rebranding of the Xbox brand, for a very famous service that was undergoing real epochal changes in the last few days.

The Xbox Game Pass service will no longer exist on PC

This is a move destined to make people understand the importance of the gaming sector for the verdecrociata company, even outside the classic Xbox home platform. Now the target is to be identified in the PC, another area in which Microsoft is pushing a lot. And here, this is the lever key. Let’s move from good old Xbox Game Pass to PC Game Pass.

We must rest assured, as there is no increase in prices, no changes in the video game library catalog and therefore no change or distortion of the offer of the Redmond giant. What changes in practice is the name of the service. But, for what purpose? We were well aware of the big change of course of Xbox, when it started to launch its videogame proposal on Windows systems, including the arrival on the market on iOS and Android in the cloud.

However, although Xbox has removed this specific terminology in the service dedicated to PC, from other points of view practically nothing changes. It is just about a rebranding to diversify and to conceive the distance between the Game Pass dedicated to Xbox and the one dedicated to the computer. The post published on Twitter by the company, then, aims to make the company’s move even clearer. Let’s see in the coming days if there will be any other news on the matter.