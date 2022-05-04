Xbox Game Pass games announced for early May

As expected, Microsoft has already revealed the games that will come to Game Pass starting today, May 3, until the 15th of this month. These titles will be added to the catalog along with all the Xbox Game Pass games that are currently in the cloud, PC and consoles. Below we present the games for Xbox Game Pass from the beginning of May.

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Consoles) – Available Now

A WORLD OF BASKETBALL. NBA 2K22 puts a basketball universe at your fingertips. PLAY NOW in realistic NBA and WNBA environments against real teams and players. Form your dream team in MyTEAM with the stars of today and legends of the past. Experience your own rise to professional NBA stardom in MyCAREER. Prove your skills as a top manager in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Whoever you are, wherever you are, you can be a part of NBA 2K22.

Loot River (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 3

Transform the world. Based on a series of procedurally generated mazes, Loot River is a dungeon crawling action game that combines intense real-time combat and dark fantasy settings with block movement. Defeat abominable monsters. Armed with the power of the Relic, players will be able to move the ground beneath their feet, sliding floating ruins together in a series of tiled puzzles. As players delve into these endless catacombs, they will encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic caves hide a host of new weapons and gear waiting to be discovered, as well as unholy lore to unearth permanent upgrades.

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 5

Trek to Yomi is a cinematic action adventure game that follows the gripping story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. He experiences his heroic return to fulfill his failed promise to save the people he wanted to protect.

Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 5

In this tabletop RPG-inspired game, you’ll step into the shoes of a lawless station worker on the fringes of an interstellar society. He suffers interplanetary capitalism, explore the station, choose your friends, run away from your past and change your future.

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 10

On Jabberwock Island, you and your classmates were ready to have some fun in the sun until Monokuma returned! Caught in a dangerous situation, you must survive through the class trials. Your only hope lies in solving the mysteries of the island. Plus, Game Pass Ultimate members can play with native touch controls with cloud play from day one—no controller required!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (cloud, console and PC) – May 10

strengthen your ties with the launch of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising on Xbox Game Pass. Experience the pre-war stories of various characters who will eventually become your companions in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes the highest-funded Kickstarter game of 2020 and coming to Game Pass on day one in 2023.

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 10

In This War of Mine: Final Cut, Remastered for Xbox Series X|S, you are a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of necessities and constant danger from snipers and hostiles. It’s a war experience seen from a whole new angle.

NHL 22 (Consoles) EA Play – May 12

Experience innovative hockey with Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play! NHL 22 is coming to The Play List soon, so all members can hit the ice. Members also earn NHL 22 rewards, including World of Chel gear sets and more.