Xbox Game Pass games announced for early May
As expected, Microsoft has already revealed the games that will come to Game Pass starting today, May 3, until the 15th of this month. These titles will be added to the catalog along with all the Xbox Game Pass games that are currently in the cloud, PC and consoles. Below we present the games for Xbox Game Pass from the beginning of May.
NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Consoles) – Available Now
A WORLD OF BASKETBALL. NBA 2K22 puts a basketball universe at your fingertips. PLAY NOW in realistic NBA and WNBA environments against real teams and players. Form your dream team in MyTEAM with the stars of today and legends of the past. Experience your own rise to professional NBA stardom in MyCAREER. Prove your skills as a top manager in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Whoever you are, wherever you are, you can be a part of NBA 2K22.
Loot River (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 3
Transform the world. Based on a series of procedurally generated mazes, Loot River is a dungeon crawling action game that combines intense real-time combat and dark fantasy settings with block movement. Defeat abominable monsters. Armed with the power of the Relic, players will be able to move the ground beneath their feet, sliding floating ruins together in a series of tiled puzzles. As players delve into these endless catacombs, they will encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic caves hide a host of new weapons and gear waiting to be discovered, as well as unholy lore to unearth permanent upgrades.
Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 5
Trek to Yomi is a cinematic action adventure game that follows the gripping story of Hiroki during his fall against the forces of evil. He experiences his heroic return to fulfill his failed promise to save the people he wanted to protect.
Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 5
In this tabletop RPG-inspired game, you’ll step into the shoes of a lawless station worker on the fringes of an interstellar society. He suffers interplanetary capitalism, explore the station, choose your friends, run away from your past and change your future.
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 10
On Jabberwock Island, you and your classmates were ready to have some fun in the sun until Monokuma returned! Caught in a dangerous situation, you must survive through the class trials. Your only hope lies in solving the mysteries of the island. Plus, Game Pass Ultimate members can play with native touch controls with cloud play from day one—no controller required!
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (cloud, console and PC) – May 10
strengthen your ties with the launch of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising on Xbox Game Pass. Experience the pre-war stories of various characters who will eventually become your companions in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes the highest-funded Kickstarter game of 2020 and coming to Game Pass on day one in 2023.
This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – May 10
In This War of Mine: Final Cut, Remastered for Xbox Series X|S, you are a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of necessities and constant danger from snipers and hostiles. It’s a war experience seen from a whole new angle.
NHL 22 (Consoles) EA Play – May 12
Experience innovative hockey with Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play! NHL 22 is coming to The Play List soon, so all members can hit the ice. Members also earn NHL 22 rewards, including World of Chel gear sets and more.
//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are //hidden and don't have heights until visible jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true); }); //equal height columns function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) { tallest = 0; width = jQuery(window).width(); group.each(function() { jQuery(this).removeAttr('style'); thisHeight = jQuery(this).height(); if(thisHeight > tallest) { tallest = thisHeight; } }); if(width > 991 || nolimit) { group.height(tallest); } }
var topOffset = 70; var barOffset = 208;
jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery('#section-menu-mobile').is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }
//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "\nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "\nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "\nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "\nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "\nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "\nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "\ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "\nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "\nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "\nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }
function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }
//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }
//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();
//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();
/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");
//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;
//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }
// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);
// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery('#' + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });
//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }
//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }
//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {
//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '
' }, function(data) { }); }
//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();
//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);
});
jQuery.noConflict();