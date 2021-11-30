Xbox Game Pass, get ready to greet 8 games (but more are coming)

If there is a protagonist of Microsoft’s recent period, that surely is Xbox Game Pass, one of the company’s flagships.

By now even the walls know that, for a very affordable monthly price, Xbox Game Pass allows you to playing at an increasingly important library of video games.

And it is also known that the library is constantly evolving, some games are deleted on a regular basis, as happened recently.

But others are added obviously, and some also arrive at day one at the same time as all the other platforms.

As for the video games that will be removed, they are well 8 titles that will be eliminated this week from the subscription service catalog.

You just have a few hours to play these titles, maybe for a last minute game before they are removed by the end of November.

Here are the video games that will no longer be available in Xbox Game Pass from December:

Call of the Sea

FIFA 19

Football Manager 2021

Football Manager 2021: Xbox Edition

Haven

Hello Neighbor

Morkredd

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action

Destiny 2 (starting December 8)

Beyond FIFA, which is an old edition anyway, and Destiny 2 which has now had its day there are no triple A’s in thickness, but still some very interesting indies like Call of the Sea or Haven that you will no longer be able to play.

But, as mentioned above, as many titles will arrive in December and, this time, there are also some real bombs:

Lawn Mowing Simulator (December 2)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (December 2)

Halo Infinite (December 8)

Among Us (December 14)

The Gunk (December 16)

To stand out on the list, do not want the others, there is certainly Halo Infinite, which has already blown up and he is making a lot of records.

And more games have been added recently within Xbox Game Pass: here’s the list you need to sift through.

One of the next to be added, according to the latest rumors, could be one of the most famous video game sagas ever.