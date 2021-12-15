Xbox Game Pass, goodbye to 5 games at the end of 2021: there is an important saga

The catalog of Xbox Game Pass continues to update every day with many great games and surprises, but as fans have now learned, this means having to constantly prepare to greet others.

The Xbox Game Pass 2021 will therefore close not only with new free games, but also with 5 important goodbyes: three of these in particular will probably be difficult to digest, as they are part of a very important saga.

After having therefore rejoiced at the arrival of Mortal Kombat 11 and many other surprise games, the time has come to say goodbye to several titles that, as soon as 2022 starts, it will no longer be possible to download for free.

And among these there are also Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami And Yakuza Kiwami 2, the first chapters of the famous SEGA saga: a hard blow for subscribers, after Microsoft had strongly focused on the possibility of being able to take advantage of all the main games of the franchise with its service.

As reported by GameSpot, the first chapters of Yakuza However, they are not the only games that will soon leave Xbox Game Pass: below you will find the Full list games that will no longer be available.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console)

The Little Acre (Cloud and Console)

Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

The farewell of PES 2021 it shouldn’t come as particularly surprising, but it could still be a disappointment to all those players who have been disappointed with eFootball 2022, the free-to-play chapter football which had quite a few problems at launch.

The Little Acre, for those who do not know it, it is a pleasant e adorable fantasy adventure, set in 1950s Ireland with beautiful handcrafted animations.

These 5 great games will officially leave Xbox Game Pass on December 31, 2021: means that players will have time by early 2022 to be able to try these great games at no extra cost.

To sweeten the pill slightly, the announcement of Sniper Elite 5, the new chapter in the beloved franchise that will be available on Game Pass from launch.

During the TGA there was also time for big announcements for PC gamers: in fact, many new games have been unveiled that will arrive on Game Pass on day one.