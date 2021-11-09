Xbox Game Pass, Half-Life, GTA or … anime news soon

Xbox Game Pass prepares for the important cannonballs, because Microsoft has made it clear the arrival of an important announcement next week.

In recent weeks, the subscription service has been enriched with a sensational title to say the least in its catalog: Forza Horizon 5.

But it’s the month of November in general that represents something really important to Xbox Game Pass, with tons of added weight.

While others, as happens every month on time, they have been removed: check which ones they are to avoid nasty surprises.

And despite the many innovations within Microsoft’s subscription service, it looks like the Redmond house can’t get enough.

Across the Twitter profile we learn, in fact, that this week there will be an announcement to keep an eye on.

Or, to use the precise words of the tweet in question, “Things will be a little orange this week”.

Things are going to get a bit… orange this week – Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 8, 2021

What is it about? Obviously the speculations have started, but to make a teasing like that certainly it will be something important, even if not gigantic.

Some have speculated that it is a reference to GTA San Andreas, since CJ’s gang is called “Orange Grove Families”. The title actually comes out on November 11, but being a thing already known, a teasing of this type remains strange.

Others have thought of something themed Half-Life, which is perfect with orange, especially for the famous package Orange Box. Could it arrive on Xbox Game Pass?

Another hypothesis is that Crunchyroll anime content streaming service may arrive, since the official profile jokes in the answers, and since it comes out of nowhere it would be an interesting addition to the catalog services.

About GTA Trilogy, finally we could also see it on Nintendo Switch, and you can retrieve the screenshots published recently.

On Xbox Game Passinstead, many have been added free games: have you already checked the list?

In February another video game comes out, in a month already very rich, and at least that will be available within Xbox Game Pass.