Xbox Game Pass has done very well to Scarlet Nexus, says Bandai Namco – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass has positive influences also on the major productions of large publishers and not only on indie titles: Bandai Namco, for example, recently stated that the Microsoft service he did very well to Scarlet Nexus, gaining a noticeable increase in popularity thanks to this.

In an interview published by Inverse, which also talked about the possibility of a sequel with more mature tones for Scarlet Nexus, the director Kenji Anabuki and producer Keita Iizuka they also reported the positive effects of Xbox Game Pass on the game, demonstrating how the service can be a great deal even for big publishers like Bandai Namco.

According to Iizuka, the inclusion of Scarlet Nexus in Xbox Game Pass provided a boost in visibility and popularity and also contributed substantially to the purchase of the additional downloadable content.

As for the game managers, therefore, the inclusion in the catalog of the subscription service has had positive implications in several respects.

These comments are quite in line with those received also from other developers: so far above all from indies, which in this way regularly receive a significant increase being included on Xbox Game Pass, but obviously also for major productions, as had previously emerged also for Square Enix’s Outriders, for example, launched on day one on the Microsoft service.