Xbox Game Pass helps the growth of the gaming market, according to Matt Piscatella of NPD – Nerd4.life

THE subscription services as Xbox Game Pass of Microsoft are helping the growth of the gaming market, according to the opinion of Matt Piscatella, a well-known analyst of NPD Group.

“The data again suggests that subscription services like Game Pass are helping to grow the market overall,” Piscatella said on Twitter. “Consumer response to the games featured in these services appears to be amplified, which may help increase the buying traction of the video games that join those services on all platforms where they are available.”

Not all that glitters is gold, however, since, again according to Piscatella, potentially if a game is received poorly on Game Pass and other subscription services, traditional sales could also be affected as a result.

“A potential downside is if a game is received poorly on a subscription service. Again player sentiment is amplified, which can impact sales. Overall, however, these services appear to be beneficial and may play a part. valuable of a successful market strategy. ”

That said, in line with what Phil Spencer said in a recent interview on the sustainability of Game Pass and Microsoft’s future goals, Piscatella does not expect traditional video game purchases to be supplanted by subscription services in the future.

As evidence of Piscatella’s opinion, according to the US market data for the month of November shared by NPD, Forza Horizon 5 recorded the best launch month of the Forza series and was the fourth best-selling game, despite being included in the Xbox catalog. and PC Game Pass.

Staying on the subject, today Microsoft announced 10 new games coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass on December 16th.