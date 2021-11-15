Xbox Game Pass is already sustainable, says Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

According to Phil Spencer L’Xbox Game Pass is already sustainable, so you don’t have to wait who knows when to consider it as such. The Xbox boss made this statement to Stephen Totilo’s microphones for Axios, who asked him to respond to those who say the subscription service is deleterious because it allows you to access games like Starfield without paying the $ 60 premium price. How does it hold up?

Spencer first stated that it is possible to easily reckon on the Game Pass, only to conclude that it is “Absolutely sustainable”. The growth of the service is an important part of the Xbox strategy, but not the only one: “That’s not the only thing about Xbox that’s growing. It is not the only focus of the organization and is, taken individually, truly sustainable as it is today. It is sustainable. I know there are people who like to write that we are burning money to make it in the future, but no, the Game Pass is very sustainable right now and it is continuing to grow.”

Xbox Game Pass launched in June 2017 and has become one of the core elements of Microsoft’s gaming business. As of January 2021, it had more than eighteen million subscribers, a number that will surely have grown by then. Launches like those of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite will further grow subscribers.