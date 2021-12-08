Xbox Game Pass is sustainable and it is not the only focus of Microsoft, for Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

In a recent interview with Edge, Phil Spencer, the Xbox boss, reiterated that the Game Pass is a sustainable service is that it’s not Microsoft’s only focus regarding its marketing strategies.

In the interview Spencer talked about the future plans of the Xbox division, in which obviously the Game Pass will play a leading role, but it will not be the only goal pursued by Microsoft.

“Do I want or imagine a future where all Xbox users are Xbox Game Pass subscribers? No. I want people to be free to make their own decisions. Some want to buy all the games we publish and create their own personal library,” he said. Spencer.

Phil Spencer, boss of Microsoft’s Xbox division

In the same interview, Spencer responds to those who criticize Xbox Game Pass by stating that it is not a sustainable business model, such as Sony’s Shawn Layden and Jim Ryan, explaining that being a subscription service, it manages to guarantee a constant stream of revenue.

“Subscriptions ensure you have a good steady stream of revenue. And that’s important to any business, and that adds up to the peaks in sales of some retail games released,” explains Spencer.

“For this reason our strategy is a mix of several elements. One does not exclude the other. Our business does not depend on a single number. Retail game sales, console sales figures, Windows involvement, the Game Pass, xCloud … it’s really all of these things together. ”

Spencer had already stated in the past that Xbox Game Pass is a sustainable business model in an interview with Axios, also explaining in that case that the service is not the only growth element of Microsoft’s gaming division.