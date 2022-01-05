Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft explained why the PC version was renamed – Nerd4.life

Tech

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft explained why the PC version was renamed

How come Microsoft has changed name to version PC ofXbox Game Pass renaming it PC Game Pass? The mystery was explained by Jason Beaumont in an interview with ROG Global and, frankly, it’s exactly as you might have imagined. It was simply done to limit confusion.

Many believed that calling itself “Xbox Game Pass for PC”, thesubscription still required an Xbox to be used. As this was not the case, a clearer and more crystalline name was chosen: PC Game Pass. Furthermore, Microsoft internally already called it this way, so the choice was consequential.

Beaumont: “It’s the same game catalog. It is a definite signal when everyone internally calls something with a name, but externally they call it with a different name. For us internally it has always been PC Game Pass, until one day someone suggested renaming it that way for everyone.

Beaumont also added that Microsoft has listened to those who claim that people don’t understand that Game Pass includes PC games. If we want it is a sign of how strongly the Xbox brand is still strongly connected to its relative console, despite Microsoft’s attempts to make it a self-contained ecosystem.

Whatever you call it, the Game Pass remains a great service even on PC, which is enriched with new titles month after month.

