Xbox Game Pass, new free game available as a surprise: it’s a shooter

With a surprise move, Xbox Game Pass has made available to its subscribers a new free game starting today, part of a beloved shooter saga.

It is about Serious Sam 4, the crazy fourth chapter of the beloved saga developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, which also represents a prequel of the franchise.

The title it had not in fact been announced among the new free games for the month of December, thus making Microsoft’s announcement surprising for its fans.

Starting today, all users on PC and console they will therefore be able to download this explosive first-person shooter, as long as they have it available Xbox Series X or Series S.

We remember in fact that Serious Sam 4 is currently available for next-gen consoles only from Microsoft: if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can download this explosive new title at no additional cost.

Below you will find the official synopsis of the prequel for Serious Sam, taken directly from the official product page:

“Humanity is under siege as the full force of the Mental hordes spreads across the globe, devastating what remains of a shattered and defeated civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force, led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily armed squad of misfit commandos. Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel for the series Serious Sam, taking the chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic formula of Serious Sam has been renewed to include an unstoppable arsenal against an unimaginable number of enemies, requiring players to wander in circles and throw themselves back into impossible situations“.

You can download immediately Serious Sam 4 by heading to the following address, after having of course made sure that you are currently enrolled in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

After logging in, you will then be able to select your reference console and immediately proceed to download it adrenaline-pumping first person shooter.

But the news is certainly not over here: new free games will be announced during The Game Awards 2021, some of which will be available from launch.

However, the constant renewal of the catalog will mean having to say goodbye to as many games: as many as 7 titles will leave the subscription service in December.