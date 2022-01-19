Xbox Game Pass, new thrilling game coming soon

Xbox Game Pass is planning to prepare for a great game. A creepy title will make you shiver with fear, scary screenshots

The Xbox Game Pass never ceases to amaze us, game after game, and this time it’s decided to put something amazing on the plate. Not that it has never done it before, as we know well how much the offers and proposals are always truly up to all expectations. But this time, the fear really makes 90.

It is a title that will truly make us experience the worst nightmares in company of creatures out of the ordinary. A Russia completely torn apart by cyborgs who want to destroy humanity. 4 new screenshots have appeared of the title in question on the net, and the images are truly scary. We always like some ad that speaks of pure terror, especially afterwards the promise of the developers of Dying Light 2.

Tremble with fear with the next Xbox Game Pass game

It also has us “Very scared” the communication of official postponement of STALKER 2. The images appeared on the net, however, do not show the main character or any specific equipment. But 4 different settings describing the new adventure coming for free with the Microsoft Game Pass. The game in this is called Atomic Heart. The locations are truly spooky, from the environment where you see the open world with some cyborgs, to the mannequins sitting on the school desks.

Everything is really dark and creepy, it will surely make us discover the most terrifying meanders of our mind. The whole game has a well-designed structure, and an incredible attention to detail. Undoubtedly this title has a lot to offer and also has to do with a terrible and macabre way. Unfortunately we still don’t know what it is the release date of this video game. However, as we said before, it is a title that will be present within the Game Pass. But there is also another piece of news.

Specifically his arrival on console and on PC. We refer specifically to PS4 and Xbox One, as regards the Sony and Microsoft home platforms. However, we do not know very well yet if it is an experience that also includes the arrival on the next generation. We will see!