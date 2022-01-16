Xbox Game Pass, new triple-A for free on day one: the announcement

If you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, get ready for a triple A, indeed for a triple triple A that will be released and will be available directly from day one.

The Microsoft console subscription catalog continues to grow periodically. Just think that for example from the day of the Befana it is available Mass Effect Legendary Edition for both console and PC and apparently there is another trilogy ready to compete for our free time in view of the gigantic releases of February.

The announcement of this trilogy was made directly from developer with a message on Twitter that was greeted by an endless series of positive reactions even if, as always happens on social media, there is always someone who has something to say and we will tell you about it.

Xbox Game Pass, from the stars to the slums

The stars are obviously those of Mass Effect Legendary Edition that even if it is not a new game it has certainly been the biggest arrival in the subscription dedicated to the Microsoft console so far. But subscribers may soon have to decide how to spend their time. IO Interactive has in fact publicly announced the arrival of the version Trilogy by Hitman. The game will be available starting next year 20 th January both on Sony consoles, therefore PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and on Xbox consoles as well as as downloads on the Epic Game Store and on Steam. And then it will also arrive in the Xbox Game Pass starting from day one.

It is true, it is not a new game of the Assassin, for that reason perhaps we should continue to light small candles and pray, but it is certainly a way to have all three at hand. games of the glorious Agent 47. The value of the games that can be found on the Xbox Game Pass is constantly increasing and far exceeds even the annual subscription. And now we come to the reactions that have polarized under the developer’s message.

Many have shown that they are happy with the release even though there are more than a few complaining that it will be a solo version digital. Then there are those who did not miss the opportunity to make fun of those who own a Playstation and those who point out that in any case the games were already available for those who owned the third chapter. In fact, IO Interactive has accustomed their fans to creating impressive physical Collector’s Editions as well. Maybe a luxurious box will be provided later. Let’s light another candle.