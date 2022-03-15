Xbox Game Pass news: Weird West, F1 2021, Norco, Crusaders Kings 3 and more

Xbox has announced through its official blog which are the new video games that will soon join the Xbox catalog. Xbox GamePass, the subscription-based gaming service available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC, as well as on iOS and Android through cloud gaming included with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Below you can see which are the titles selected for this second half of Marchincluding the date and the platforms in which they will be available:

In addition to these new additions, from Xbox they have also announced that a total of nine games have received touch controls on iOS and Android so that they can be played with the technology in the cloud of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate without using a peripheral to do so. With this new batch, there are already more than 100 titles in this catalog that can be played with touch controls. Here is the complete list of games that have just received this functionality:

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

As usual, the company has also anticipated the games that will leave the Xbox Game Pass catalog soon. First of all there will be a batch of games that will no longer be available on March 31stare the following:

Some of the Xbox Game Pass for PC expansions will later disappear from Xbox Game Pass for PC. destiny 2. Specifically, the April 11 will no longer be available Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and Destiny 2: Forsaken.