Xbox Game Pass on PC, goodbye: welcome PC Game Pass!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Simultaneously with the announcement of four new games arriving in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on Day One, the stage of The Game Awards 2021 has revealed a further novelty for the service.

In its PC version, the Microsoft subscription plan has in fact officially changed its name. Formerly known as “Xbox Game Pass for PC”, the latter is now known as the simpler “PC Game Pass”. With the name change, the logo official of the service, which you can admire in the opening image of this news. Inside, as you can easily verify, the Xbox logo continues to be present, accompanying the new official name.

To announce the change was the same official Twitter account of the service, which ironically made available the “patch notes” made to Xbox Game Pass for PC. The update, the Microsoft team points out, simply changed the name and logo of the service on the platform: no other changes will involve the new PC Game Pass. Apart from the name, therefore, everything remains exactly the same, from the price to the methods of use, passing through the contents of the subscription.

Following the awarding of It Takes Two as Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, we take this opportunity to remind you that the acclaimed production is now available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

