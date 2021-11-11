Tech

Xbox Game Pass reaches agreement with Playstation: the announcement

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
2 minutes read

The two worlds of Xbox and Playstation come together on the Game Pass of the green cross console. The announcement is clear

Xbox Game Pass and Playstation together again (source videogiochi.com)

What we are talking about has recently happened and, incredibly, unites the two gaming giants that for a lifetime represent the two opposites for a tide of enthusiasts. Playstation and Xbox are now together and, the announcement concerns the Game Pass of the house of Microsoft. Certainly a historic move that concerns the two companies, a situation that we never thought we could read.

Let’s get more specific and talk about the announcement in question. This is a subscription, for a duration of 75 days, for a feature that is in the hands of Sony. It can be downloaded by anyone who has not signed up for such before anime service, obviously subscribe to the Game Pass. In fact, we remember that, at a cost of one million dollars, Sony had completed the purchase of the streaming platform.

Xbox Game Pass and Playstation finally together

What the subscription gives access to is truly unique and never seen before. What you need, if you are a user of the Green Cross company, is to have an active Game Pass subscription on an Xbox console or on a PC. The service allows you to take advantage of a Crunchyroll premium account, therefore without having to put up with limitations and advertising. This provides single access to all content in a free and complete way of streaming, simultaneously with Japan.

Access is possible for a period equal to 3 months for free, then it will be reactivated automatically. If, on the other hand, you just want to have the 75-day trial and then not continue to pay the subscription, all you have to do is disable the automatic renewal from the appropriate item in the settings.

Maybe not everyone knows Crunchyroll, and to understand it is there Europe’s leading anime streaming platform. To give an example of the competition, we can mention Prime Video, Mediaset play and Netflix. There are obviously some requirements that must be respected in order to have access to the Crunchyroll premium account.

Read also -> Xbox fills car with video games and launches it with helicopter – VIDEO

Read also -> Highly anticipated Xbox video game postponed to 2022

  • Having an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Have or create a Crunchyroll account
  • Register a valid payment method in your Crunchyroll account
  • Not having signed up for Crunchyroll streaming service before and never used other similar offers, such as the same free trials

