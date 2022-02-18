Xbox Game Pass received a major critically acclaimed premiere today

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The news for Xbox Game Pass does not stop arriving, so subscribers can already enjoy 2 important releases starting today. The first of them is a day 1 premiere that received very good ratings from critics.

On the other hand, we have good news for you if you are a fan of sports, especially American football. This since Xbox Game Pass also received the latest installment of a popular franchise.

These standout games are now available on Xbox Game Pass

SEGA and Creative Assembly are celebrating the debut of Total War: Warhammer III, the new installment of the franchise that premiered today on computers. The good news is that the game came directly to PC Game Pass.

You should know that the game is doing well with the press as, at the time of this writing, it has an 88 rating on Metacritic. So it’s great news that fans can enjoy it at no additional cost on Microsoft’s service.

The other big news today is Madden NFL 22, which you can download on the service for consoles and PC if you were excited about Super Bowl LVI. Please note that the title is part of EA Play.

This means that you will have access to it if you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. On the other hand, Lawn Mowing Simulator It was also due to launch today on the service for Xbox One, but was unexpectedly delayed.

