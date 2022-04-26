Xbox Game Pass releases 3 new games today

Before the end of April and as we had informed you, today we will have the opportunity to get three new games thanks to Xbox Game Pass. the month of april it won’t end with these releases alonebefore starting with May, we will have the arrival of new games to the service, this does not stop.

You already know that if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass you will not have to pay anything else to get these three games if you so wish.

New games arrive on Xbox Game Pass

Bugsnax – Available from April 26

– Available from April 26 Research and Destroy – Available from April 26

– Available from April 26 7 Days to Die – Available from April 26

you have a 20% discount on all games on the service if you buy them while they’re active, even if you only have a few days left to take advantage of your offer.

At this point it is almost impossible for someone to not know what Xbox Game Pass offers and all the titles that you can enjoy for only (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) €12.99 per month. And it is that if the promise at first was 100 available titles, the number goes above 350 gamesand that’s not counting those on PC or console only and vice versa.