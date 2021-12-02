Xbox Game Pass says goodbye to as many as 7 games in December
Xbox Game Pass, the well-known Xbox subscription catalog, is preparing for a very intense end of 2021, although a handful of titles are preparing to leave the catalog.
It will also be thanks to a really attractive monthly price, the service allows play at an increasingly full-bodied library of video games, including Day One titles.
This month alone we are talking about 12 games, including a big hit like Halo Infinite, which certainly needs no introduction.
And if on the one hand the library is constantly evolving, some games are unfortunately deleted on a regular basis, as has happened in recent days, to which another 7 of a certain weight will soon be added.
December 8th and 15th in fact, other games are preparing to leave Xbox Game Pass, including some really well-known and thick titles.
Between these, Destiny 2 – Bungie’s multiplayer shooter that certainly has no introduction – other than horror The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and the colorful metrodivania Guacamelee! 2.
Below, you will find the complete list of games that will soon be leaving Game Pass (via Game Rant):
- Destiny 2 – December 8th
- Beholder – December 15
- The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan – December 15
- Guacamelee! 2 – December 15
- Wilmot’s Warehouse – December 15
- Greasy The End – December 15
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – December 15
Some new discounts of up to 90% are also recently available on the Xbox Store with some great titles offered at a cost starting at just 99 cents.
But not only that: according to the latest rumors, one of the most famous sci-fi video game series of all time could be arriving on Game Pass.
Finally, the Games With Gold, December’s free games for loyal Xbox users.
If you want to step into Microsoft’s next-gen, you can still buy Xbox Series S at a discounted price on Amazon.