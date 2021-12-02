Xbox Game Pass says goodbye to as many as 7 games in December

Xbox Game Pass, the well-known Xbox subscription catalog, is preparing for a very intense end of 2021, although a handful of titles are preparing to leave the catalog.

It will also be thanks to a really attractive monthly price, the service allows play at an increasingly full-bodied library of video games, including Day One titles.

This month alone we are talking about 12 games, including a big hit like Halo Infinite, which certainly needs no introduction.

And if on the one hand the library is constantly evolving, some games are unfortunately deleted on a regular basis, as has happened in recent days, to which another 7 of a certain weight will soon be added.

December 8th and 15th in fact, other games are preparing to leave Xbox Game Pass, including some really well-known and thick titles.

Between these, Destiny 2 – Bungie’s multiplayer shooter that certainly has no introduction – other than horror The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and the colorful metrodivania Guacamelee! 2.

Below, you will find the complete list of games that will soon be leaving Game Pass (via Game Rant):

Destiny 2 – December 8th

Beholder – December 15

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan – December 15

Guacamelee! 2 – December 15

Wilmot’s Warehouse – December 15

Greasy The End – December 15

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – December 15

Some new discounts of up to 90% are also recently available on the Xbox Store with some great titles offered at a cost starting at just 99 cents.

But not only that: according to the latest rumors, one of the most famous sci-fi video game series of all time could be arriving on Game Pass.

Finally, the Games With Gold, December’s free games for loyal Xbox users.