Xbox Game Pass surprisingly welcomes Generation Zero, downloadable from today in the catalog – Nerd4.life

Generation Zero, the open world first person shooter from Avalanche Studios, is available from today in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass, thus surprisingly arriving as one of the last titles of November 2021 for subscribers or of the first broadcast of December, if you want.

Developed by System Reaction, Generation Zero can now be downloaded from the catalog of free access titles for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, representing an interesting surprise given that it had not been announced as coming from Microsoft, perhaps awaiting an official communication on the new send coming for the subscription service.

The game was not particularly well received by critics, as you can also see in our Generation Zero review, but it still represents an interesting idea, if only for the particular setting: in a Alternative 1980’s Sweden, a group of young people find themselves trying to fight against an oppressive regime, which manages power using powerful combat mechs to suppress all forms of dissent.

In all this, however, the resistence has not completely disappeared: the players are part of these small armed groups who must hide from the forces of the regime and fight using guerrilla techniques, gathering resources around the wide open world setting and trying to fight back blow for blow.

All this introduces mixed elements to the gameplay, which features stealth game, classic first-person shooter and survival features, complete with the need to build and manage increasingly advanced hideouts and bases.