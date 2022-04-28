Xbox Game Pass: the definitive version of a great indie will debut soon

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Xbox Game Pass continues to be nourished with great video games and in a few days it will receive one of the best indies ever created in a definitive version that will also be available on current generation consoles and that will allow us to support the citizens of Ukraine who suffer in the midst of the war.

This War of Mine: Final Cut includes everything and comes to Xbox Game Pass

Through a press release, the Polish studio 11 bit studios reported that This War of Mine: Final Cut It will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox Game Pass on May 10. This version of the war-themed survival, resource management, and strategy game includes the base game and all content released so far. In the same way, this edition comes with visual improvements, display in 4K resolution and improvements in the user interface to make the experience more accessible.

This War of Mine: Final Cut crafted by our friends from @CrunchingKoalas with newly updated 4K visuals and UI adjustments is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on May 10th. It will also be available on Day One on @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/ifORO5aMri — This War of Mine (@ThisWarOfMine) April 27, 2022

This War of Mine: a jewel of the independent scene

In case you don’t know, This War of Mine gained recognition from the industry, the media and the community by presenting an interesting proposal. In their war-torn world, you take control of a group of survivors with the responsibility of keeping them safe. However, the game system is especially sensitive to the way events unfold, and the characters in your charge can get sick, go into depression, commit suicide or even die on some mission in search of food and resources, although they can also choose to leave.

Via This War of Mine, 11bit studios has managed to raise over $500,000 USD in support for the people of Ukraine who are currently suffering from war following the Russian invasion. Part of the statement reveals the following, in the words of Przemek Marszal, director of the study: “the message and the existing themes within This War of Mine they have become, unfortunately, brutally vivid and relevant in recent months. We believe it is especially important to educate people about the realities of war right now, while its horrible reality has become a daily struggle for those close to us. We are proud that the recent fundraiser of This War of Mine has helped us create a wave of spontaneous aid for the victims of the war in Ukraine, and we hope we can further spread our anti-war message with This War of Mine: Final Cut“.

Still here at LEVEL UP.

Video: BITS – The best Microsoft exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

Source