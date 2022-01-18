Xbox Game Pass, the new free games coming in January revealed in advance

Today is a day that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate they will not easily forget: in fact, there are many interesting rumors related to free games of the platform.

A new leak has in fact revealed in advance what will be the next free Xbox Game Pass games coming for the month of January, some of which have already been previously confirmed.

Among these there is also a title available today to day-one, which represents the arrival of the saga on the Microsoft home console for the first time on the occasion of its tenth anniversary.

After the Microsoft Store has therefore just revealed which games we will have to greet throughout 2022 and 2023, now it seems time to rejoice with the new free titles coming soon.

VGC has in fact reported that online has already emerged on the official website the image, visible above, which would show which games will be arriving in January 2022 on Xbox Game Pass, which we will summarize below:

Danganronpa Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Death’s Door

Hitman Trilogy

Nobody Saves the World

Pupperazzi

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

WindJammers 2

Taiko no Tatsujin: The DrumMaster

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Many of the titles included in the image had actually already been confirmed, but according to the leak we should also receive surprises as very welcome Death’s Door And Taiko no Tatsujin The DrumMaster.

If the indiscretion were to be confirmed, it would therefore be an extremely rich month for Xbox Game Pass, and after all, that’s fine for the players.

In all likelihood, the Redmond house should give the official confirmation already in the next few hours of today: if the indiscretion is confirmed we will naturally keep you updated on our pages.

In the meantime, we remind you to also keep an eye on the latest offers from the Xbox Store: many beloved sagas are available, including one famous for lovers of first-person shooters.