Xbox Game Pass, today comes surprise for all subscribers

The Xbox Game Pass continues to amaze! Here is a surprise that no one would have expected, but now everyone wants!

There Microsoft maybe he really hit the bull’s-eye by adding the subscription Game Pass. In fact this kind of subscription is particularly advantageous for users Xbox And Pc thank you to the huge portfolio of securities proposed to a price really ridiculous. This service has been repeatedly declared as the “Netflix “ of video games, thanks to the possibility of playing many different games for a small monthly cost.

THE benefits of the Game Pass are so many, in fact it is possible to play some titles directly to the Day One, in addition to the bailouts in Cloud and some surprises and contents for their subscribers. In fact, this time, those who have decided to buy the Game Pass are entitled to one big surprise from Xbox! Here’s what this is mysterious gift that Microsoft wanted to do to all owners of the best subscription videogame on the market!

Xbox Game Pass: a surprise for everyone!

As previously stated, the Game Pass totally has revolutionized the world of gaming, as well as the way you think to purchase of video games. In fact if you are used to buying individual games that after a while they finish, are no longer used or do not fully satisfy, the Game Pass can really do al your case!

Thanks to being able to play one huge library of games, which also includes various titles triple TO, the subscription thought by Microsoft is really a manna from heaven for gamers!

This time around, however, a new e is on its way incredible surprise for all owners of this magical subscription: a surprise to say the least explosive! In fact, for Game Pass subscribers it will be possible to play the beloved title: Serious Sam 4!

This video game Fps, like the whole saga on the other hand, it really did go crazy the fans, who will be able to continue playing it through a monthly subscription. Unfortunately however, it appears that the bug that have always haunted the title Croteam, have not been corrected, often finding them in game and in situations excited.

But for those who love the genre and maybe yes entertains to face enemies in fleets and does not allow himself to be discouraged by game errors, this is the perfect title to pass the time shooting wildly.