Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one euro for Black Friday!

How much does Xbox Game Pass cost on Black Friday? For Black Friday, one of Microsoft’s most popular offers returns, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass PC for only one euro, an absolutely unmissable promotion.

Directly from the Xbox Store you can subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one euro for a month or for Xbox Game Pass for PC for one euro for three months, Xbox Game Pass standard for consoles is not on offer and costs 9.99 euros per month, making it the least convenient proposal at the moment. After the one euro subscription period you will pay 12.99 euro per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and 9.99 euro per month for Xbox Game Pass PC.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate it is undoubtedly the best offer since it includes in addition to all the benefits of the standard subscription also Xbox LIVE Gold (to play multiplayer and download four games for free per month) and the subscription to EA Play with preview Electronic Arts games, rewards, exclusive discounts and content unpublished for subscribers.

It is therefore a question of a good opportunity to enter the world of Xbox Game Pass and there’s probably no better time to do it with Forza Horizon 5 now available and Halo Infinite coming in December.