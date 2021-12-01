Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will have exclusive monthly bonuses – Nerd4.life

Users Xbox Game Pass Ultimate they will have gods exclusive monthly bonuses additional in Halo Infinite, as for the multiplayer of the game, starting right in December, according to reports from Microsoft.

These are initiatives that fall within the “perk“typical for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, usually involving many other games as well.

As for Halo Infinite, it seems that these have a monthly basis, therefore they are destined to persist, with new offers, from month to month given the long-term program of the multiplayer.

It starts this month, on the occasion of the launch of Halo Infinite on December 8, 2021, with the arrival of the “Pass Tense” Bundle, which includes a coating for the MA40 Assault Rifle, four 2XP boosts to double the experience points earned at the end of the games and four Challenge Swaps, other consumable bonuses that allow you to modify the daily and weekly challenges in order to change the objectives and find them others more suited to your tastes or style of play.

“This is a fantastic time for the Perks, as we are happy to reveal that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will get monthly bonuses for Halo Infinite multiplayer,” Microsoft said, meaning a constant commitment, on a monthly basis, in regards to subscribers to the highest gaming service available in the Xbox ecosystem. Perks can be redeemed across Xbox consoles, on the Xbox App for PC and in the Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Following the controversy over the progression of the battle pass, 343 Industries has increased the daily rewards for completing matches, and the weight of the Halo Infinite single player campaign has emerged today.