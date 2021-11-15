Xbox Game Pass was originally a rental service – Nerd4.life

In an interview with GQ on the occasion of Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft’s Sarah Bond revealed some interesting background on Xbox Game Pass. For example, did you know it was originally called “Arches” and it was designed to be a rental service of video games?

In the interview, Bond explained that the transition from the “Blockbuster” model to the Netflix model is due to how the gaming industry has evolved in recent generations, with the life cycle of games that has greatly increased.

“Something like 75% of gaming revenue was coming within the first two months of launching in the past … now sales are spread over more than two years,” says Bond.

The interview also explains that the Xbox Game Pass concept initially was frowned upon by publishers, as they feared it would devalue the value of their games.

Launched in 2017, Xbox Game Pass, despite the initial distrust of many, over time proved to be the backbone of Microsoft’s gaming sector which has 18 million subscribers on Xbox and PC platforms, according to the latest official data revealed in January 2021. from Microsoft, while according to Jez Corden’s estimates the current number should be between 25 and 30 million.

Staying on the subject, a clue suggests the arrival of Mortal Kombat 11 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.