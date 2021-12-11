Xbox Game Pass: What Games Are Coming Out in 2022?

The Xbox Game Pass catalog never stops expanding – it has already welcomed 10 new games since the beginning of this month, and it’s not over yet! Next week, Among Us and Aliens: Fireteam Elite will arrive, not to mention the titles of the second half of the month not yet announced.

Xbox Game Pass 2022 promises to be just as rich. Microsoft has not yet outlined the complete lineup for next year (the line-ups are communicated approximately every two weeks), but thanks to the announcements made in recent months we can already draw up a list of games already confirmed for 2022, among which Sniper Elite stands out. 5, fresh from the announcement, and the exclusive Redfall of Arkane Studios and the highly anticipated Starfield of Bethesda. Here you go!

Xbox Game Pass | Games already confirmed coming in 2022

Total War: Warhammer III (February 2022)

Shredders – (February 2022)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (March 1, 2022)

STALKER 2 (April 28, 2022)

Redfall (summer 2022)

Scorn (October 2022)

Starfield (November 11, 2022)

Sniper Elite 5 (2022)

Nobody Saves the World (2022)

Party Animals (2022)

Replaced (2022)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (2022)

Somerville (2022)

Slime Rancher 2 (2022)

Midnight Flight Express (2022)

Eiyuden Chronicles: Rising (2022)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (2022)

Trek to Yomi (2022)

To these are added an avalanche of games already confirmed but not yet equipped with a precise launch window.

Xbox Game Pass | Previously confirmed games without a launch window:

Cassette Beasts

Pupperazzi

A Memoir Blue

Telling Lies

Gorogoa

Deathloop

Ghostwire Tokyo

Indiana Jones

Hello Neighbor 2

Little Witch in the Woods

Way to the Woods

The Elder Scrolls VI

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Avowed

State of Decay 3

Fable

Everwild

Forza Motorsport

Perfect Dark

Atomic Heart

Contraband

The Outer Worlds 2

Pigeon Simulator

