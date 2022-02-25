Xbox Game Studios uses GDC to attract new talent

That the Game Developers Conference, or GDC, is the best showcase to capture the attention of new and future talents, nor is it listed. In Microsoft they know it and for that reason they are preparing with several talks during the celebration of the most important event for video game developers. Very sure they will be successful.

The Xbox team is preparing several 20-minute talks, and there we will see heavyweights within the Xbox Game Studios ecosystem, such as 343 Industries, who will talk about their SlipSpace Engine graphics engine, among other things, in their space named “ OneFrame”.

Xbox Game Studios is still looking for talent, the GDC is the perfect setting

The fact is that Fiona Cherbak, head of talent acquisition at Xbox Game Studios, announced today on her LinkedIn that GDC 2022 will be a space for future talent to ask and answer their questions about working at Xbox.

Meet Xbox during GDC! Whether you’re early in your gaming career, mid-tier looking for your next big step, or a seasoned professional looking to make a change, we want to talk to you about careers in gaming! Xbox! During the week of the Game Developers Conference, we have scheduled 20-minute conversations to learn about your interests and career goals.

What did you think, that Spencer and his team just bought Activision Blizzard? By the way, if you don’t know Fiona Cherbak well, she was, among many other things, the Head of Talent Acquisition at Sony, Tencent, Certain Affinity, or Irrational Games among other large companies. So you don’t lack vision.