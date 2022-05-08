Xbox gamers have experienced several network outages over the weekend

For much of this weekend the players of Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S They have suffered various problems with your consoles related to internet services of the Xbox brand that have prevented them from enjoying their games normally.

These problems affected almost the entire digital section of these consoles, preventing these players from enjoying games through the cloud, accessing streaming services such as Netflix or Disney Plus, make buy through the Microsoft Store And, what was more worrying, run digital games although these were focused on single-player modes.

A few hours after these problems began, Microsoft recognized them through its various support channels such as its official Xbox Support Twitter account, working throughout the weekend to normalize the services, gradually minimizing these failures until they were resolved. this very morning they have published a statement announcing that the problems should have been resolved.

Players should no longer be seeing issues when it comes to purchases, launching games, or joining Cloud Gaming sessions. Thanks for being patient. Happy gaming! https://t.co/WTAzvBkgcY—Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) May 8, 2022

“Players should no longer experience issues with purchases, launching games, or joining Cloud Gaming sessions. Thanks for your patience“Microsoft commented in the tweet that you can read right here above.

The future of Xbox will be presented in June

Beyond these classic issues that can affect online services, Xbox gamers are now waiting for June 12at which time Microsoft and Bethesda will come to the fore to present their games of the future in an event that will last an hour and a half and in which big announcements are expected.