Xbox Games with Gold, here are the free games of February 2022

For Xbox subscribers it is again that moment of the month when directly from the official Microsoft mouth we give you the list of new games included in the Games with Gold section.

Like every month there are games that have made more or less the history of the console and have been made available both for the current generation, then for the Xbox One, both for the nextgen, so you can try them even if you have an Xbox X / S series.

In the past few months we have had interesting games. For example in January they were made available Aground and a revised and corrected version of Space Invaders unexpectedly complicated and fun. Again the games will remain available for different periods of the month with one that will remain available until mid-March as Aground is still available, for example, which you can download and keep forever until mid-February.

Xbox Games with Gold, Here are the new classics

In the February selection these are the games that you can download and keep, as long as you still have space on your hard drives, a problem that should not be underestimated if you are a compulsive accumulator of classic video games:

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse: Available from February 1st to February 28th

Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: Available March 16-15

Hydrophobia: available from 1st to 15th February

Band of Bugs: Available February 16-28

Broken Sword 5 is the fifth chapter of an excellent series clearly inspired by the adventures of Indiana Jones and deserves to be rediscovered. In Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield you will experience how far you can actually go fast in worlds that are becoming more and more chaotic and above all with an extremely pressing soundtrack. Hydrophobia is set in a future in which cities float in the void and take on the role of an engineer who has unwittingly become the last bastion of defense against a terrorist attack, a kind of Die Hard at a much higher height than the Nakatomi Tower. The last game on the list is Band of Bugs and it’s the perfect game if you have to overcome your fear of insects. It looks like a children’s title but is actually a very interesting tactical game that will also make your Avatar move a bit.

Of course, you can download these games both if you are a subscriber to the Games With Gold service and if you are a subscriber to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.