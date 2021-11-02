Xbox Games with Gold, November 2021: from Moving Out to Kingdom: Two Crowns

Let’s take a look at the new games coming to the Xbox Games with Gold program in November 2021, which are already starting to be available

Start November 2021 and with it also come the classic four free games from Xbox Games with Gold, as part of Microsoft’s classic initiative dedicated to subscribers to its oldest console subscription service, Xbox Live Gold. This is also a month in line with the well-established trend for this program, so there are no major titles in sight but these are still four games of some interest, which are, if nothing else, curious to recover since a lot they could probably be missing from the library of most users. As always, these are two games for Xbox One and two playable in backward compatibility, in this case taken from the Xbox 360 catalog, in any case all usable safely even on the new Xbox Series X | S consoles. If nothing else, there is a considerable variety of genres in which to range, ranging from a multiplayer party game to a kind of strategy, to an action platform with a classic tradition and a 3D title of the long-running LEGO series. We also remind you that Hover, present among the Games with Gold games of October 2021, is still available until November 15.

Moving Out – From 1st to 30th November Moving Out turns moving in company into a game There is an established trend in the gaming market that sees the application of physics in a not necessarily realistic way as an active element of the gameplay, and Moving Out it easily falls into this particular category of games. It is a “moving simulation”, so to speak, in which we have to collaborate with other players to be able to organize a coordinated movement of various objects from one place to another, exactly as happens when you move house. In short, the good old request “help me with the move” that has put many friendships in crisis in the past completely loses all the most terrible and negative meanings and becomes in effect a real fun, to be lived all in company. Within the strange and busy town of Packmore, where removals are evidently the order of the day, we are engaged as “Furniture Replacing Manager” in various missions, more information in our Moving Out review.

Kingdom Two Crowns – From November 16th to December 15th Kingdom Two Crowns, a scene showing a night fight Probably the most interesting game of this November release is Kingdom Two Crowns, which we also appreciated in our review a few years ago. Coming from an old flash game, the concept of that sort of “fake strategy” has been elaborated and expanded to become a full-fledged indie title, developed by the Noio team. Its peculiarity is the fact of being a sort of strategic but made entirely in 2D and with side scrolling, something very original compared to the genre, to which in fact it only partially refers: it is a question of directly controlling a sovereign in the creation of his kingdom. , exploring various lands, recruiting citizens and collecting resources, to then invest them in the various sectors that make their territories ever wider and richer. Everything takes place in real time and requires you to act both quickly and wisely, to try to make both the economy and the military aspect work in the best possible way. A very special and interesting title, whose download is really recommended.

Rocket Knight – November 1st to 15th Rocket Knight in action in a screenshot, recovering some elements of the original classic Anyone who has experienced the magic of 16-bit live will surely remember Sparkester, or Rocket Knight Adventures, an action platform from Konami’s golden age originally released on Sega Mega Drive and then also on Super Nintendo in a different version, by the author of Contra, Nobuya Nakazato. The game discussed here would be a sort of revival of the original title, reworked with a 2.5D style, that is, with 3D graphics but a setting largely set on a two-dimensional plane. The charm of the original pixel graphics is obviously very far from this sort of reboot, however it is still possible to grasp something of the action and the different situations in which the original carried us with its strange world even in this relaunch of 2010. Also in this case we control the Sparkester armored opossum within various levels, including action, combat, platforms and flights with the integrated Jetpack. After a period of relative tranquility, our hero is once again called upon to save the kingdom of Zephyrus from a new threat, which however hides old shadows within it.