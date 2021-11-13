‘Xbox? If he does not beat PS5 this Christmas, perhaps he will never succeed ‘• Eurogamer.it

Xbox Series X / S And PlayStation 5 They’ve been on the market for a year now and despite some time has passed, gamers still struggle to find a next-gen console. Availability aside, there is also a slice of users who still do not want to take the plunge of buying a new console because they are held back by the lack of full-fledged next-gen games.

But, for an article published by VG247, Xbox has partially filled this gap with a series of titles that take advantage of the characteristics of the next-gen console, starting with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Not only that, but Xbox is offering Xbox Game Pass subscribers games from its studios as early as day-one. In short, apparently Xbox could have the “perfect” recipe to somehow beat PlayStation 5 this Christmas because, according to the journalist, it is an “now or never”.

The article indicates how these last six months have been important to Microsoft because, as the company itself said, it has started releasing a great game every month. In November we saw the arrival of Forza Horizon 5 which has practically made a bang and in December there will be another release for fans of the genre, Halo Infinite.

Obviously we are talking about an opinion and the journalist recalls that on the PlayStation 5 front, Sony has also launched exclusive games that have been successful such as Returnal, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart or Deathloop. But, “in an industry where everyone is always on the hunt for the next new and exciting thing, Xbox has beaten PlayStation this holiday, no doubt, with Game Pass making the platform much cheaper.“.

Xbox still has some work to do on the AAA exclusives front but, according to the article, it must act quickly, also because we remember that next year PlayStation will offer a series of exclusive titles such as Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7. to name just a few. The Christmas holidays will therefore be a sort of test for Xbox.

Source: VG247