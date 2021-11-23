Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, here are the free games for December 2021

December 2021 free games officially announced, finally millions of gamers know what they can play for free with Game Pass.

Xbox is acquiring an increasingly large audience with its marketing choices, thanks to its services such as Game Pass which allows all gamers to play for free many titles that are present in the Xbox catalog. In exchange for a monthly or annual subscription. The purpose of the platform xCloud instead it is to allow players to be able to use Xbox products on other platforms such as Smartphone, PC. For the future, however, Xbox is striving to give players the opportunity to play on televisions without having to buy the console, but it is a long-term and ongoing project. Now let’s think about the near future, with the new ones Xbox Games With Gold games that have just been announced.

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, the free titles for December 2021

Here are the titles that have been announced for subscribers to the Game With Gold service of December 2021. As usual, Xbox does not skimp on the quality and quantity of the games offered to users, indeed, this too will be a very rich month for everyone. The variety of titles certainly cannot fail to impress users, with five who will find at least one video game that fits their own strings and which they can then redeem and play for the cost of the subscription only.

The Escapists 2 (Xbox One and Series X / S, December 1st to December 31st)

(Xbox One and Series X / S, December 1st to December 31st) Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition (Xbox One and Series X / S – December 16 to January 15, 2022)

(Xbox One and Series X / S – December 16 to January 15, 2022) Orcs Must Die! (Xbox 360, One and Series X / S – December 1st to December 15th)

(Xbox 360, One and Series X / S – December 1st to December 15th) Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (Xbox 360, One and Series X / S – December 16th to December 31st)

Read also -> Halo Infinite, Season 1 will last much longer than we thought

Read also -> Xbox Game Pass, bad news for subscribers: it’s official

Yet another very positive month for all those who use the Xbox ecosystem, who will be able to redeem these titles and have them forever in their library.