Xbox loses an exclusive, it is now ready to land on PlayStation

The one that has just ended has certainly been a very important and fruitful year for Microsoft.

We have seen many new games and exclusives arrive in the Xbox title park, many of which have been included since launch on the now-underway subscription service. Xbox Game Pass.

One of these exclusives is the very special The Ascent, cyberpunk themed isometric shooter released for the Xbox market in July of the past year.

The exclusivity of The Ascent however, it may be close to ending, given that the game seems to be arriving on Sony PS4 and PS5 consoles.

According to theEntertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which deals with the classification of video games, The Ascent is identified as a title no longer only for Xbox consoles but also for Sony PlayStation, as you can see directly on the official website at this link.

The same list of consoles had peeped through another body, this time from Taiwan, which deals with video game ratings about a month ago.

Given the insistence with which this news comes out, it seems that even PlayStation console owners will be able (presumably soon) to get their hands on this Neon Giant shooter, and therefore Xbox will have to sell one of its most interesting exclusives of recent months.

In case you want to recover the title, we remind you that we have already reviewed The Ascent, which recovers aesthetics and cyberpunk themes in a virtual world in which mega corporations are the masters and in which the boundary between human being and machine is thinning more and more – following up on the most disparate reflections on posthuman that gamers had already begun to enjoy with the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Finally, staying on the subject, we remind you that Cyberpunk 2077 it has become one of the best-selling and most played games of the entire 2021; apparently, in short, on PC CDPR is taking its revenge.