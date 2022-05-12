Xbox needs more time and pushes the launch beyond 2022

According to the Xbox statement, they have made the decision to offer the best experience to players.

Xbox has delayed the launch of Starfield and Redfall, which will not see the light of day in 2022. Although the community was excited about a Xbox & Bethesda Showcase that would present news from both games, it seems that those from Redmond have been forced to make a difficult decision. In this way, the company pushes the launch of both experiences to the first half of 2023.

“The Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) teams have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to make sure you get the best and most polished version of them,” explains Bethesda’s statement posted on Twitter. “We want to thank you all for the excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a big part of what inspires all of us each day and drives our own excitement for what we’re creating.”

“We can’t wait any longer to soon share our first in-depth gameplay from both Starfield and Redfall”, the message ends. In this way, we can expect that the next Xbox and Bethesda presentation, quoted at the beginning of this news, shed some light in the games created by both development teams, although now said appointment will place us at some point in the first half of 2023.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait a few extra months to enjoy the experiences prepared by Bethesda and Arkane Austin. The authors of Stafield had already raised our expectations for what will be a game that will amaze us, although they have already been encouraging us in recent weeks with news focused on the traveling companions and the music of the space title. For its part, Redfall presented itself as a surprise that, through vampires, powers and shootings, will offer us an experience with a lot of variety.

