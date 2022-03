Xbox offers: Final Fantasy and Resident Evil sagas with up to 80% discount

Xbox gets another batch of weekly deals as part of its rotation. you’re already in Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, the company offers alternatives to face the weekend on the right foot. Currently, the discounts on two of the most popular sagas in Japan stand out: Resident Evil and Final Fantasy. Both will be available until March 28.

Xbox offers in the Resident Evil saga

Resident Evil for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Resident Evil 2 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 3 Remake for 15.99 euros (60% discount

Resident Evil 4 for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 5 for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 6 for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

Resident Evil 7 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

Xbox offers in the Final Fantasy saga

Final Fantasy VII for 7.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy IX for 10.49 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy XIII for 7.99 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Lightning Returns FF XIII for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition for 17.49 euros (50% discount)

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD for 7.99 euros (60% discount)

World of Final Fantasy Maxima for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Remember that you do not need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber to access these offers. You can see the complete list through the Microsoft Store on your console or through the official Xbox website.

Source: Xbox Series X|S