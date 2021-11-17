Xbox One and Series X | S, 76 new backwards compatible games arrive: Max Payne, Binary Domain

During the Xbox 20th anniversary showcase, Peggy Lo (Compatibility Program Lead) announced the arrival of tons of new games in the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S backwards compatibility program.

The announcement came after a walk on the boulevard of memories, which brought us back to the stage of Microsoft’s E3 2015 conference, at which Phil Spencer announced Backward Compatibility. Well, after six years, the program has not yet stopped expanding, and is welcoming today 70 new games from the Xbox 360 era on Xbox One and Series X | S. Among the many, they are included all chapters of the Max Payne series (confirmed the rumors about Max Payne 3 of the last few days), the entire FEAR franchise, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast, NIER, Binary Domain. All 76 games benefit from Auto HDR and some of them will receive resolution improvements.

List of 76 new Xbox 360 backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X | S and One

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand Aces of the Galaxy Advent Rising Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth Bankshot Billiards 2 Beautiful Katamari Binary Domain Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed Cloning Clyde Conan Darwinia + Dead or Alive Ultimate Dead or Alive 3 Dead or Alive 4 Death by Cube Disney Universe Disney’s Chicken Little Elements of Destruction FEAR FEAR 2: Project Origin FEAR 3 FEAR Files The First Templar Gladius Gunvalkyrie Islands of Wakfu Lego The Lord of the Rings Manhunt Max Payne Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Max Payne 3 Mini Ninjas Mortal Kombat Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe MX vs. ATV Alive MX vs. ATV Untamed NIER Novadrome Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad Otogi: Myth of Demons Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors The Outfit Outpost Kaloki X Quake Arena Arcade RAW – Realms of Ancient War Red Dead Revolver Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City Ridge Racer 6 Rio Risen Risen 2: Dark Waters Rock of Ages Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Scramble Screwjumper! Secret Weapons Over Normandy Skate 2 SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! SpongeBob’s Truth or Square Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast Switchball Thrillville Thrillville: Off the Rails Time Pilot TimeSplitters 2 TimeSplitters: Future Perfect Toy Story Mania! Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment Viva Piñata: Party Animals Warlords

In addition, the announced it enabling FPS Boost in 37 backward compatible games, including 26 titles that were already included in the catalog (Gears of War series, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, Dead Space 2 & 3, Alan Wake, Sonic Generations and others) and 11 games that have been added today (FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain, NIER and others). Furthermore, FPS officially debuts in Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for two select titles, namely Fallout 76 and Fallout 4.