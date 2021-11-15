Tech

Xbox One and Series X | S, 76 new backwards compatible games arrive: Max Payne, Binary Domain

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

During the Xbox 20th anniversary showcase, Peggy Lo (Compatibility Program Lead) announced the arrival of tons of new games in the Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S backwards compatibility program.

The announcement came after a walk on the boulevard of memories, which brought us back to the stage of Microsoft’s E3 2015 conference, at which Phil Spencer announced Backward Compatibility. Well, after six years, the program has not yet stopped expanding, and is welcoming today 70 new games from the Xbox 360 era on Xbox One and Series X | S. Among the many, they are included all chapters of the Max Payne series (confirmed the rumors about Max Payne 3 of the last few days), the entire FEAR franchise, Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast, NIER, Binary Domain. All 76 games benefit from Auto HDR and some of them will receive resolution improvements.

List of 76 new Xbox 360 backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X | S and One

  1. 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
  2. Aces of the Galaxy
  3. Advent Rising
  4. Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
  5. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
  6. Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
  7. Bankshot Billiards 2
  8. Beautiful Katamari
  9. Binary Domain
  10. Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
  11. Cloning Clyde
  12. Conan
  13. Darwinia +
  14. Dead or Alive Ultimate
  15. Dead or Alive 3
  16. Dead or Alive 4
  17. Death by Cube
  18. Disney Universe
  19. Disney’s Chicken Little
  20. Elements of Destruction
  21. FEAR
  22. FEAR 2: Project Origin
  23. FEAR 3
  24. FEAR Files
  25. The First Templar
  26. Gladius
  27. Gunvalkyrie
  28. Islands of Wakfu
  29. Lego The Lord of the Rings
  30. Manhunt
  31. Max Payne
  32. Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
  33. Max Payne 3
  34. Mini Ninjas
  35. Mortal Kombat
  36. Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
  37. MX vs. ATV Alive
  38. MX vs. ATV Untamed
  39. NIER
  40. Novadrome
  41. Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
  42. Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
  43. Otogi: Myth of Demons
  44. Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
  45. The Outfit
  46. Outpost Kaloki X
  47. Quake Arena Arcade
  48. RAW – Realms of Ancient War
  49. Red Dead Revolver
  50. Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
  51. Ridge Racer 6
  52. Rio
  53. Risen
  54. Risen 2: Dark Waters
  55. Rock of Ages
  56. Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
  57. Scramble
  58. Screwjumper!
  59. Secret Weapons Over Normandy
  60. Skate 2
  61. SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
  62. SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
  63. Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
  64. Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
  65. Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  66. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  67. Switchball
  68. Thrillville
  69. Thrillville: Off the Rails
  70. Time Pilot
  71. TimeSplitters 2
  72. TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
  73. Toy Story Mania!
  74. Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
  75. Viva Piñata: Party Animals
  76. Warlords

In addition, the announced it enabling FPS Boost in 37 backward compatible games, including 26 titles that were already included in the catalog (Gears of War series, Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, Dead Space 2 & 3, Alan Wake, Sonic Generations and others) and 11 games that have been added today (FEAR, FEAR 3, Binary Domain, NIER and others). Furthermore, FPS officially debuts in Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for two select titles, namely Fallout 76 and Fallout 4.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

How to tackle the technical climbs in MTB – MTB Mag

2 weeks ago

the favorites for the Team of the Week!

2 weeks ago

here are which ones to try with your partner

1 week ago

Solar storm in Italy: when and what consequences?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button