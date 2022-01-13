Xbox One dead in late 2020, but we only know it today

While Sony still focuses on PS4 in this shortage period, enough to produce 1 million in the course of 2022, at home Microsoft they have unplugged all Xbox One console models as early as the end of 2020. First we proceeded with Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, and then also discontinued production of Xbox One S.

Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, confirmed this to The Verge. “To focus on the production of the Xbox Series X | S, aWe have discontinued production of all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020“. From that moment on, the units on the market were all stocks that were sold out in the course of 2021, leaving room for the new consoles (when available).

In a limited production period compared to actual demand, it appears Microsoft’s emergency card is Xbox Series S, model from 299 euros without optical reader and with weakened hardware to guarantee a gaming experience at 1440p at 60 FPS or Full HD up to 120 FPS compared to the 4K at 60 FPS of the older sister. About Xbox Series S and the differences with Xbox Series X we talked about in this article.

The fact that the two consoles are based on the same SoC allows Microsoft to use unsuitable chips to end up on Xbox Series X on Model S, and for this reason the Series S is usually more available in physical stores and online.