Xbox, Phil Spencer would like a legal emulation to preserve the classics – Nerd4.life

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, he said he would like one legal emulation in order to preserve the classics even where technology or other limitations prevent it on the backward compatibility front.

The hope comes in light of the closure of the Xbox backward compatibility program, with a final delivery of 76 games beyond which Microsoft technology, for one reason or another, cannot go.

“I think we should learn from the creative path that has brought us this far,” Spencer told Axios. “It’s something I love about music, movies and television, and there are good reasons why gaming might follow this trend as well.”

“My hope, or at least I think I have to define it this way at the moment, is that we can work as an industry on a legal emulation, which allows modern hardware to run any executable of the past and therefore allows you to play with any title. . “

“I think ultimately if we can establish that everyone should be able to buy any game, own any game and have the ability to keep playing it, that could be a great benchmark for the industry.”