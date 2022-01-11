Xbox players against forced crossplay with PC players: too many cheaters – Nerd4.life

THE Xbox players they no longer want to play with i PC players in crossplay. The reason is the presence of too many cheaters which would ruin the games. This would be especially true in very popular titles like Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Warzone, but it would be true for all online games.

It therefore seems that the honeymoon of crossplay is over and that the first incompatibilities between players of the different platforms are emerging. In fact, Xbox gamers have long been asking for the ability to disable crossplay to PC gamers, and anger is mounting more and more with each passing day.

As early as November, you could read on Reddit: “Now that the possibility of cheating in Halo Infinite on PC is confirmed, can you give us the option to disable crossplay?”, But by now the messages of this type have multiplied, with some that they consider forced crossplay to be a real scam by Microsoft and others who call it a mistake.

Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Warzone are the games that are suffering the most from this situation. Their nature free-to-play it complicates matters further, as there are no barriers to entry and hackers have a great deal of ease in creating new accounts after being banned.

It must be said that the problem may not be just the presence of cheater, but also the natural superiority of the mouse + keyboard control system in FPS over controllers, which gives PC gamers an undeniable advantage, with many who might see certain reaction times as cheating that are impossible with a controller.

However, as already happened in Sea of ​​Thieves and Battlefield 2042, it is possible that the other games will also get the possibility to disable crossplay, which could remain the prerogative of a small circle of users. That it isn’t such a brilliant idea to have it in certain games, given the difference in the controls?