Xbox raffles a Series S with furry controllers for the premiere of Sonic 2 The Movie

Just over a week left until sonic 2 the movie is released in theaters: it will first arrive in Spain, on Friday, April 1, and a week later it will be released in theaters in the United States. Coinciding with the expected arrival of this sequel, Xbox has released a very special version of Xbox Series S: it is a console with a design inspired by the movie and that comes with two controls also modified to adapt to the aesthetics of the adaptation of Sonic to the big screen.

The controls of this Xbox Series S have a particular finish: a layer of hair covers the peripheries to resemble the main characters of sonic 2 the movie, that is, the blue hedgehog himself, played by Ben Schwartz, and Knuckles, who is voiced by actor Idris Elba. Both controls accompany a Xbox Series S with a design inspired by the movie and whose fan is surrounded by one of the iconic rings of the saga Sonic.

How to participate in the Sonic Xbox Series S giveaway?

The only way to get this special edition of Xbox Series S is through the lottery that Xbox is hosting via Twitter. To participate you only have to be of legal age, a follower of the official Xbox account on the social network and do retweet to the message that you can see under these lines including the hashtags “#XboxSonic2Sweepstakes.” Participation in the draw is open Until 4 of April.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy. Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers. Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

Sonic returns accompanied by his best friends (and enemies)

sonic 2 the moviewhich opens on April 1 in Spanish cinemas, narrates the arrival of the Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) after the events of the first Sonic movie. The blue hedgehog (Ben Schwartz) will have to face his archenemy again, although this time he will have the help of both his human colleague Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey). Of course, Robotnik will not be alone either: he will arrive accompanied by Knuckles (Idris Elba), with whom he will collaborate to find an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. The cast is completed by Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally and Shemar Moore as another of the new additions to the sequel.

Under these lines you can see the final trailer of the film with voices in Spanish: